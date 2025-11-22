Gordon won't return to Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right hamstring strain.

Gordon has been dealing with a left hamstring issue for most of November, so the injury he suffered Friday night was to his "good" hamstring. The Nuggets are playing the first game of a back-to-back set Friday, so don't be surprised if Gordon needs to miss Saturday's game versus Sacramento. Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones should be more involved in the rotation sans Gordon, while Cameron Johnson would likely see a larger role on offense.