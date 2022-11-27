Hyland (illness) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Though Hyland didn't appear to be a full participant in the session, he was on the court for additional work after practice concluded and looks as though he'll have a chance to play Monday against the Rockets. The Nuggets will presumably reassess Hyland at morning shootaround Monday before updating his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET opening tip. Hyland has missed the Nuggets' last two games with a non-COVID-19-related illness.