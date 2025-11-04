Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Kings, as expected.
Johnson has been on the injury report with the probable tag for the past two games, and he continues to play through the shoulder issue. Expect him to play his usual minutes Monday evening.
