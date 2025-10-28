default-cbs-image
Johnson (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Timberwolves. He played 19 minutes before being ruled out, and now he's in danger of missing a game. If Johnson can't play, the team will likely turn to Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Peyton Watson to shoulder the load.

