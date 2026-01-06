Holmes provided two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and four assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Holmes was soundly outplayed by Zeke Nnaji, who tied a career high with 21 points off the bench Monday. Holmes has mostly squandered the opportunity left behind by Nikola Jokic's (knee) absence so far, averaging 5.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game in his last four outings (three starts).