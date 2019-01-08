Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable vs. Miami

Harris is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a hamstring injury, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Harris played 27 minutes in Monday's loss to the Rockets before exiting in the second half with a hamstring injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but it will likely result in Harris being a game-time call in Miami. Should Harris be ruled inactive, either Malik Beasley or Monte Morris would be in line to start, with both likely seeing extended roles in the backcourt.