Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable vs. Miami
Harris is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a hamstring injury, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Harris played 27 minutes in Monday's loss to the Rockets before exiting in the second half with a hamstring injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but it will likely result in Harris being a game-time call in Miami. Should Harris be ruled inactive, either Malik Beasley or Monte Morris would be in line to start, with both likely seeing extended roles in the backcourt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Starting Monday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ready to re-gain starting job•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will come off bench again•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 14 points in 31 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Coming off the bench Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays 20 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.