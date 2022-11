Smith (calf) will not play Friday against the Mavericks.

Friday's contest marks eight straight absences for Smith due to a right calf strain, and with Jamal Murray (COVID-19 protocols), Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) and Aaron Gordon (illness) out the Nuggets will be short-staffed. Bones Hyland and Bruce Brown should receive plenty of run in the backcourt Friday. Smith's next opportunity to take the floor will come on Sunday in a rematch with Dallas.