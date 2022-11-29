Smith amassed 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets.

Smith came out of nowhere to deliver easily his best game of the season Monday. Having played in just six games prior to this effort, it's safe to say that managers did not see this coming. Before making any moves, we need to account for the fact this game was a blowout and the Nuggets were without a number of key pieces. This would need to be something he does for more than one game before sitting up to take notice.