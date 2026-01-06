Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Nuggets' Jalen Pickett: Back with first unit
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Pickett is starting Monday's game against the 76ers.
Pickett will return to the starting lineup to make his third start in four games. The Nuggets have only nine active players Monday, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Pickett to pick up the slack in the backcourt.