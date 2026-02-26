site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Jalen Pickett: Game-time call for Friday
Pickett (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Pickett is in danger of missing his third straight matchup while dealing with a right knee injury. His status should come into focus as tipoff nears.
