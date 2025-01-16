Murray (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Houston.
Murray has been battling left knee soreness, but he'll suit up for the closing end of the Nuggets' back-to-back set. After dropping 45 points Tuesday, Murray should be the focal point of Denver's offense Wednesday, as they'll be without Nikola Jokic due to right elbow inflammation.
