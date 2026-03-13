Murray ended Thursday's 136-131 win over the Spurs with 39 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-15 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Nikola Jokic had a big night by securing a 30-point triple-double, but it was Murray who led the Nuggets in the scoring department. He did a good amount of damage from the charity stripe and set a new season high in made free throws while also managing to remain locked in as a facilitator. Murray continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury, though it hasn't prevented him from suiting up. The injury clearly hasn't impacted his play, as the 29-year-old is averaging 28.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and is hitting at a clip of 46.7 percent from three over seven March appearances.