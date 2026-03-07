default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Murray is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained left ankle, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Murray turned his left ankle late in the second quarter and is uncertain to return during the final two quarters. Julian Strawther started the second half in Murray's place, and Bruce Brown may also see increased playing time the rest of the way if Murray is unable to return.

More News