Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain.
Murray went to the locker room early in the third quarter for further evaluation. Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett would see more minutes in the backcourt if Murray can't return.
