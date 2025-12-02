Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable with sprained ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to a sprained right ankle.
The star guard sustained the injury in Monday's defeat to the Mavericks. If Murray is unable to play Wednesday, the Nuggets could deploy Bruce Brown as their starting point guard, which would significantly increase his fantasy upside.
