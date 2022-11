Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Tuesday that Green (knee) is out for the "foreseeable future", Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Green has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Pistons after injuring his knee in Sunday's game. Malone did say that Green's injury isn't too serious, and he thinks it's a bone bruise. However, at 36 years old, the Nuggets will likely take their time to bring him back into the lineup.