Porter is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Thunder due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Porter presumably suffered his quadriceps injury against Memphis, which likely explains his decreased playing time. If the 25-year-old forward is ruled out, Julian Strawther, Justin Holiday and Christian Braun are all candidates to receive extended minutes.
