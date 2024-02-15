Porter scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and added four rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 loss to the Kings.
Porter has now achieved double-digit scoring outputs in his last eight games, averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.3 steals in that span. However, his three-point efficiency has taken a dip recently, averaging only 34.3 percent from long distance. As the Nuggets look to bounce back after the break, they will likely need more consistency from beyond the arc from Porter.
