Coach Mike Malone said Monday that he doesn't believe Morris (hamstring) will be back for "a little while," Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

There's no clear timetable for Morris, who missed 11 games from March to early April due to a similar injury. Fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility that Morris could be sidelined for a number of games. Facundo Campazzo should see an uptick in minutes with Morris out.