Jokic closed Saturday's 127-102 win over the Lakers with 34 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes.

Jokic carried the Nuggets on offense in this huge win over the Lakers, and his playmaking and scoring prowess sparked Denver's impressive second-half comeback. The three-time MVP winner snapped his streak of five consecutive triple-doubles, though he finished just two dimes away from reaching that mark once again. The star big man has been absolutely dominant this season, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 29.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game since the beginning of November.