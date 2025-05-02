Jokic ended Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 25 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 42 minutes.

Jokic was productive during the club's Game 6 loss, though he did fail to record a double-double for the first time in the opening round. The superstar still led the Nuggets in points, assists and steals, and he supplied multiple swipes for the fourth time during the opening round. Jokic and the Nuggets will look to close out the series at home in Game 7 on Saturday. He has averaged 25.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.2 steals across 41.3 minutes per game during the first round.