Jokic amassed 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 victory over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jokic had an off night by his lofty standards and still managed to post a triple-double. Jamal Murray snapped out of a slump to pour in 43 points, so Jokic was happy to let him and Aaron Gordon do the heavy lifting -- Gordon had 23 points. With the Nuggets holding a 3-2 series lead, the series will shift back to Los Angeles on Thursday.