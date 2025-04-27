Jokic totaled 36 points (14-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 21 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 101-99 victory over the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jokic played with a purpose, narrowly getting the Nuggets over the line to level the series with the Clippers. Although he fell short of another triple-double, it was Jokic who did the bulk of the scoring, while adding a series-high 21 rebounds. The two teams will now head back to Denver for what promises to be a pivotal Game 5, with both teams likely feeling confident.