Jokic closed Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Jokic did his thing despite the loss, recording another playoff triple-double. Performances like this are basically par for the course at this point, continuing what has been another standout season. While the numbers were fantastic, Jokic received very little support outside of Jamal Murray, leading to a blowout loss. Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday, where the Nuggets will look to bounce back against a Clippers team full of confidence.