Jokic recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and three steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-100 win over the Magic.

Jokic made his mark on every aspect of Sunday's contest, leading all players in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals while notching a team-high-tying point total in another triple-double showcase. Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 18 outings this season, his first of which was accompanied by three blocks and three steals. He set a new season high in blocks in a game, surpassing his previous season high of two blocks which he has tallied on four occasions.