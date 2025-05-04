Jokic finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 120-101 Game 7 win over the Clippers.

Jokic endured a slow start and went 0-for-5 in the first quarter, but he made six of his nine shots the rest of the way while also displaying his usual influence as a rebounder and passer. Jokic ended just two assists away from recording what would've been his fourth triple-double of the series, but the star big man stepped up when needed the most and carried the Nuggets to a series win. The Nuggets will now face the Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Game 1 coming on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.