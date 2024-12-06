Jokic finished Thursday's 126-114 loss to Cleveland with 27 points (13-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 20 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 39 minutes.

Jokic dominated Thursday's contest, putting together eye-popping numbers en route to yet another triple-double performance. Jokic led all players scoring, rebounds and assists, matching a season high in boards while posting his second game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds this season. Jokic has tallied a triple-double on nine occasions thus far, including in two of his last three outings.