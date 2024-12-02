Jokic logged 28 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Clippers.

Even though the Nuggets came up short of getting the win Sunday, Jokic made history with his league-leading eighth triple-double of the season. He racked up the 138th triple-double of his career and tied Magic Johnson for third all-time in league history, an impressive feat given Jokic's size and skill set. Jokic has been an excellent fantasy option across all formats, and there aren't enough adjectives to describe how good he's been for Denver this season. In 15 games, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game, establishing new career-high marks in every one of those categories.