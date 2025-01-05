Jokic posted 46 points (19-35 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Jokic came up short in the first leg of this back-to-back set against Victor Wembanyama despite putting up 41 points (15-36 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 113-110 loss, and he got his revenge right away after delivering an even better performance. Even though he finished just one rebound shy of another triple-double, Jokic was outstanding on offense and finished with his third-best scoring mark of the campaign. He has six games with at least 40 points in only 31 regular-season contests.