Watson racked up 13 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-107 loss to the Pistons.

Watson continues to provide some of everything for Denver. He's currently on a 16-game streak of scoring double figures, although he shot just 30.0 percent from the field against Detroit in a two-point loss. Watson's defense remains stellar as he now has 11 blocks in his past four games.