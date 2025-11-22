Watson totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 112-109 victory over the Rockets.

Watson played at least 34 minutes for the fourth straight game, grabbing double-digit rebounds for the second time in succession. Although he wasn't able to repeat his 32-point performance from earlier in the week, it appears as though Watson is locked in as a key member of the starting lineup, at least for the foreseeable future. Aaron Gordon is expected to miss time after leaving Friday's game due to an ongoing hamstring injury, only solidifying Watson's spot in the rotation.