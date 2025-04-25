Westbrook (foot) won't return during Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Westbrook didn't return after halftime due to left foot inflammation and will finish the game with three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one assist and one rebound across nine minutes. Jalen Pickett could see a slight uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Westbrook being sidelined. The veteran guard's status will be something to monitor ahead of Game 4 on Saturday.