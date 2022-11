Hield accumulated 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 128-117 win over Brooklyn.

Hield erupted from a 4-for-21 cold spell from beyond the arc Friday, en route to leading Indiana in scoring. Hield had failed to shoot over 42.0 percent from the field in any of his last five contests, but Friday showcases his ability to heat up instantly.