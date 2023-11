Hield closed with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 loss to the Celtics.

Hield scored in double figures in his first three appearances of the season but fell just short of the mark during Wednesday's blowout loss. However, he remained productive in rebounds and assists and is now averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game this season.