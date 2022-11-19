HIeld tallied ten points (3-15 FG, 3-13 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 99-91 victory over the Rockets.

Hield could not get anything going in Friday's victory and his three point percentage on the year has dipped slightly below 40 percent as a result. There is no reason to think it was anything other than an off night, and will look to get things back on track in Saturday's game against the Magic.

