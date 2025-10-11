Pacers' Cameron Payne: Will start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payne will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Thunder.
Payne signed a training camp deal with the team on Thursday. The Murray State product will try to make the final roster and might have a decent chance following T.J. McConnell's hamstring injury.
