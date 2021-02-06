LeVert (kidney) has been observing practice across the past three or four days, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
LeVert hasn't yet started practicing, but it's encouraging that he's active and with the team. However, it remains unclear if he'll return this season.
