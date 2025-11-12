Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Heading to second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is not starting against the Jazz on Tuesday.
Jackson has been the Pacers' regular starter at center for most of the season thus far, but he'll move to the bench in favor of Tony Bradley on Tuesday. Jackson is averaging 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game while starting in all but one of his 10 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.
