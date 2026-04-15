Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Jackson missed the Clippers' final eight regular-season games due to a right ankle sprain, though he could return for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. If the big man remains sidelined, John Collins and Brook Lopez would be candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Goes through practice Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Won't play in regular-season finale•
-
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Could return Sunday•
-
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Out at least one week•
-
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Without timetable for return•
-
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Remains out against Portland•