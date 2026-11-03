Jackson chipped in 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to the Raptors.

Jackson delivered an impressive offensive performance, converting nine of his 11 field-goal attempts while collecting four offensive rebounds. He outscored starting center Brook Lopez 19-12 and played nearly four more minutes, providing the Clippers with an effective interior presence. Although Jackson failed to register a steal or block, his efficient scoring and rebounding make him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues.