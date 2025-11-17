Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Returning to first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is starting in Monday's game against Detroit.
Jackson is forcing Tony Bradley to the bench Monday. Jackson has averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.1 minutes per game over nine outings as a starter this season, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.
