Zubac registered 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Croatia's 101-99 win over the Netherlands in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Zubac co-led the club in scoring alongside Dario Saric on Sunday, pacing Croatia in boards as well. The veteran center is set to begin the new season as Indiana's starting center following an injury-riddled 2025-26 regular season, when he averaged 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.1 minutes per game across 48 appearances for the Clippers and Pacers.