Pacers' Jarace Walker: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Walker (back) is expected to play Opening Night against the Thunder on Thursday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Carlisle gave the same update back on Oct. 19 and it sounds like Walker continues to trend in the right direction. Walker is expected to play an expanded role for the second unit in 2025-26 with so many rotation spots in the air.
