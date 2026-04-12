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Pacers' Jarace Walker: Unavailable versus Detroit
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RotoWire Staff
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Walker (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against Detroit, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Walker will miss the final game of the 2025-26 campaign. Without him on the floor, Kobe Brown or Jalen Slawson are in line to replace him in the starting lineup. There's also a chance both players will be needed to start.