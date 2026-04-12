Pacers' Jarace Walker: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a left foot sprain.
Walker must have tweaked his foot during Friday's loss to the 76ers and is now in danger of missing Sunday's regular-season finale. If he's forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Jalen Slawson and Obi Toppin.
More News
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Iffy for Friday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Nearly triple-doubles in win•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Upgraded to available•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Uncertain status vs. Brooklyn•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Strong two-way display in loss•