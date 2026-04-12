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Walker is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a left foot sprain.

Walker must have tweaked his foot during Friday's loss to the 76ers and is now in danger of missing Sunday's regular-season finale. If he's forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Jalen Slawson and Obi Toppin.

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