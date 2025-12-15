Walker ended Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Wizards with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 22 minutes.

Walker had some enticing streaming appeal earlier this year, but a healthier Pacers team has led to a drop in his fantasy value. He's averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 17.5 minutes per game across his last five contests, so Walker can likely be left on the waiver wire outside of deep leagues.