Walker is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets due to a sacral contusion.

Walker supplied 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Even though he should play regularly if healthy down the stretch, this contusion puts his status in jeopardy for Thursday's game. If Walker can't suit up, look for Jalen Swanson and Quenton Jackson to see more minutes.