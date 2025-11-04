Furphy (ankle) didn't return to Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks. He finished with three points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 13 minutes.

Furphy fell on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter and sprained his left ankle. It's worth noting that he was later spotted exiting the locker room on crutches, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. The second-year swingman's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets. If he's unable to suit up against Brooklyn, Ben Sheppard and Taelon Peter are candidates for a bump in minutes.