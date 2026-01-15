Furphy ended Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Raptors with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes.

Furphy recorded the first double-double of his career, turning in a balanced performance despite the loss. Having started nine of the past 10 games, Furphy appears to have earned himself a consistent role in Indiana. He isn't exactly playing starter-level minutes on a nightly basis, but he has logged at least 26 minutes in three of the past five games.