Furphy won't return to Sunday's game versus the Raptors due to right leg soreness.

Furphy came down awkwardly on his right leg after throwing down a dunk, and he was in significant pain, clutching at his right knee. He needed a wheelchair to get to the locker room, so while the team is currently calling this a "sore right leg," that injury designation will likely be updated once he undergoes further testing. For now, Furphy should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game in New York.

